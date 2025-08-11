Over-70s in UK may face driving ban after eye test failures

Motorists aged over 70 in England and Wales may be banned from driving if they fail mandatory eye tests, under proposed changes to driving laws.

Plans also include reducing the drink-driving limit in both countries to be in line with Scotland's laws, and introducing penalty points for passengers not wearing a seatbelt, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The move comes after an inquest into four deaths caused by drivers with failing eyesight saw a coroner call the UK's licensing system the "laxest in Europe".

The changes are expected to be included in a new road safety strategy set to be published by the government in the autumn, with ministers believing that the current safety messaging is not working.

"In no other circumstance would we accept 1,600 people dying [on the roads each year], with thousands more seriously injured, costing the NHS more than £2bn per year," a government source told the BBC. "This Labour government will deliver the first Road Safety Strategy in a decade, imposing tougher penalties on those breaking the law, protecting road users and restoring order to our roads," the source added. In April, HM Senior Coroner for Lancashire Dr James Adeley sent a report to Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander to say action should be taken to prevent future deaths, after he found enforcement of visual legal standards for drivers was unsafe. Following the inquest, a source close to the transport secretary told the BBC the government accepted that the rules "need to be reassessed". The UK is one of only three European countries to rely on self-reporting of visual conditions affecting the ability to drive. Now, a new requirement being prepared by the transport secretary could make eye tests for the over-70s compulsory when they renew their driving licence every three years. However, Peter Browne, 73, from Great Yarmouth, told the BBC that he has tried to get an appointment to get his sight checked but is unable to get one. He says he has glaucoma and has reported it to the DVLA but that he has not stopped driving. "I'm quite frustrated," he said. "If it was found that my eyesight was not of sufficient level to drive, would it be my fault or the NHS for not being able to give me an appointment?"