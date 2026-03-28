Blue Economy Summit highlights AI innovation and green maritime future

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The Blue Economy Summit, currently taking place in Trabzon, Türkiye, has emerged as a key platform for addressing the future of the maritime sector, with a strong emphasis on digital transformation and environmental sustainability.

The event has drawn participation from industry leaders, policymakers, and academics, all focused on advancing innovative and eco-friendly solutions within the blue economy, according to a correspondent reporting from Trabzon for The Caspian Post , News.Az reports.

A notable contribution came from Professor Nafiz Arıca, Rector of Piri Reis University, who delivered a presentation titled “Digitalization and Green Transition: Smart Maritime Applications.”

His address highlighted the increasing integration of advanced technologies into maritime operations and the critical role they play in shaping a more efficient and sustainable industry.

Prof. Arıca placed particular emphasis on the transformative potential of artificial intelligence, describing it as a driving force behind modern maritime innovation.

He noted that AI is already being applied across a wide range of areas, including ship navigation, operational efficiency, safety systems, and port management, significantly enhancing performance while reducing environmental impact.

He further stressed that digitalization is becoming indispensable for the maritime sector as it seeks to remain competitive in a rapidly evolving global landscape. According to him, adopting smart maritime applications not only improves operational outcomes but also supports efforts to meet international environmental standards.

Highlighting the urgency of the green transition, Prof. Arıca underlined the need for sustainable practices and technologies to reduce emissions and protect marine ecosystems. He called for coordinated efforts among stakeholders to accelerate the shift toward greener maritime operations.

The ongoing summit continues to facilitate dialogue and collaboration, reinforcing the importance of aligning technological advancement with environmental responsibility in the pursuit of a sustainable blue economy.

News.Az