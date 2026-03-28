Rosatom warns of worsening situation at Iran's Bushehr plant

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The head of Russia's state nuclear corporation, Rosatom, stated that the situation at Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant is worsening, with attacks posing a direct threat to nuclear safety, following another strike near the facility, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said yesterday that Iran had informed it of another strike in the vicinity of Bushehr, the third such incident in 10 days, with no damage to the operating reactor and no release of radiation reported.

News.Az