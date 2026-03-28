US-Israeli airstrike disrupts operations at Iran's steel company
Photo credit: steelradar.com
Production at a significant steel factory in Iran has been suspended due to US-Israeli strikes, according to Iranian media reports.
Citing a statement by the Khuzestan Steel Company in Iran’s southwest, Shargh daily says the plant’s “production lines have been shut down” after several units and steelmaking facilities were hit by strikes yesterday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
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By Ulviyya Salmanli