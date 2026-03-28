Yandex metrika counter

Maersk suspends operations at Oman's Salalah port due to security concerns

  • World
  • Share
Maersk suspends operations at Oman's Salalah port due to security concerns
Reuters

Danish container shipping giant Maersk announced that it has temporarily suspended its operations at the Port of Salalah in Oman following a security incident early on Saturday.

All Maersk crew were safe ⁠and accounted for, and ​no company cargo or vessels were ​affected, the shipping giant said in a statement, container shipping giant reports, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

The port was evacuated after ​an incident damaged a terminal ​crane, prompting a temporary suspension of operations ‌across ⁠the facility.

Maersk currently estimates that operations will be halted for approximately 48 hours, it said.

The ​disruption ​comes as ⁠the conflict in the Gulf region, triggered by ​U.S. and Israeli airstrikes ​on ⁠Iran, has unsettled energy and transport markets, with shipping affected by ⁠the ​effective closure of ​the Strait of Hormuz.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      