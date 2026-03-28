Maersk suspends operations at Oman's Salalah port due to security concerns
Danish container shipping giant Maersk announced that it has temporarily suspended its operations at the Port of Salalah in Oman following a security incident early on Saturday.
All Maersk crew were safe and accounted for, and no company cargo or vessels were affected, the shipping giant said in a statement, container shipping giant reports, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
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The port was evacuated after an incident damaged a terminal crane, prompting a temporary suspension of operations across the facility.
Maersk currently estimates that operations will be halted for approximately 48 hours, it said.
The disruption comes as the conflict in the Gulf region, triggered by U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iran, has unsettled energy and transport markets, with shipping affected by the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
By Ulviyya Salmanli