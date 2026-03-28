Maersk suspends operations at Oman's Salalah port due to security concerns

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Danish container shipping giant Maersk announced that it has temporarily suspended its operations at the Port of Salalah in Oman following a security incident early on Saturday.

All Maersk crew were safe ⁠and accounted for, and ​no company cargo or vessels were ​affected, the shipping giant said in a statement, container shipping giant reports, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The port was evacuated after ​an incident damaged a terminal ​crane, prompting a temporary suspension of operations ‌across ⁠the facility.

Maersk currently estimates that operations will be halted for approximately 48 hours, it said.

The ​disruption ​comes as ⁠the conflict in the Gulf region, triggered by ​U.S. and Israeli airstrikes ​on ⁠Iran, has unsettled energy and transport markets, with shipping affected by ⁠the ​effective closure of ​the Strait of Hormuz.

News.Az