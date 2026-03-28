South Korea and Ukraine collaborate to settle North Korean prisoner issue

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South Korea and Ukraine have agreed to collaborate on resolving the issue of two North Korean soldiers captured during the Russia-Ukraine war, in accordance with international law and humanitarian principles, according to Seoul’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday.

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha discussed the prisoners of war and other issues during talks Friday on the sidelines of a Group of Seven meeting in France, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap News Agency.

Two North Korean soldiers were captured by Ukrainian forces in January last year while fighting alongside Russia.

Seoul has expressed willingness to receive them in consultation with Ukraine, as the prisoners have reportedly indicated a desire to go to South Korea instead of returning home.

Earlier this month, Cho told a parliamentary session that Ukraine has assured the two prisoners will not be repatriated to Russia, amid concerns they could be transferred to North Korea against their will.

News.Az