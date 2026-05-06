Oxford man pleads guilty making party drug “pink cocaine”

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A man from Oxford has pleaded guilty to being involved in the production of a so-called “pink cocaine”, a party drug linked to drug supply and distribution in the area.

The case relates to a synthetic drug mixture that is commonly sold in powder form and is typically dyed pink. Despite its street name, it is not real cocaine but a combination of different substances, News.Az reports, This is Oxfordshire.

The court heard that the man admitted his role in the production of the drug, which has been associated with the wider illegal drugs market and is often linked to party scenes. He entered his guilty plea as part of proceedings at Oxford Crown Court, with sentencing expected at a later date.

News.Az