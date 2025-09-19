Oxford University drops out of UK’s top three for the first time

Oxford University drops out of UK’s top three for the first time

+ ↺ − 16 px

For the first time, Oxford University has dropped out of the top three in The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide.

The 2026 rankings place the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) first for a second consecutive year, followed by the University of St Andrews in second and Durham University in third, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge were joint fourth – the first time neither have held a place in the top three in the 32 years the Times guide has been running.

Last year Oxford was ranked third, and Cambridge had already been pushed to fourth. Both were pushed down last year when LSE moved up to first place from fourth, and St Andrews came second.

The guide named Durham as University of the Year 2026 after it climbed the rankings from fifth last year.

Helen Davies, editor of The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide, said: “In a very competitive top 10 Durham has climbed two places in a year, which is a significant achievement.

“In doing so it has outdone both Oxford and Cambridge, helping to push both of them out of the top three in our league table for the first time in the Good University Guide’s history.

“Its stellar academic performance was boosted this year by improvements in teaching quality and student experience.”

The Times and The Sunday Times have produced comprehensive university guides since 1993 and 1998 respectively. The list is based on analysis of student satisfaction with teaching quality and experience, entry standards, research quality, sustainability and graduate prospects.

In The Guardian University Guide 2026 published last week, Oxford was ranked first and Cambridge third.

LSE has also been awarded University of the Year for Academic Performance, Russell Group University of the Year, and joint runner-up for University of the Year for Graduate Employment.

The new league table ranks Imperial College London sixth, followed by the University of Bath, the University of Warwick, University College London and the University of Bristol.

The University of Strathclyde just missed the top 10, but was named runner-up University of the Year.

Regional universities of the year were LSE in London, Durham in the North and North East, Cambridge in the East, Warwick in the Midlands, Bath in the South West, Oxford in the South East and Queen’s Belfast University in Northern Ireland.

“Competition to get a place at our top-ranked institutions continues to grow, leaving some lower-tariff universities with recruitment challenges,” added Ms Davies.

“Many more undergraduates are choosing to stay at home and commute. It is why this year we have an award for the top university in each region and the best for scholarships and bursaries.”

Professor Karen O’Brien, vice-chancellor of Durham University, said: “Durham is an outstanding place to study. We ensure that every student can grow and thrive here. Our loyal, engaged alumni are testament to the impressive career prospects that await our graduates.”

Full results will be published in a 96-page supplement with The Sunday Times on September 21.

News.Az