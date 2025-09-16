Ozone hole sees noticeable shrinkage in 2024: WMO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The ozone hole decreased in size in 2024 compared with previous years, according to a World Meteorological Organization (WMO) report released Tuesday to mark International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer.

“Forty years ago, nations came together to take the first step in protecting the ozone layer -- guided by science, united in action,” said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The ozone layer, Earth’s protective shield against the sun’s ultraviolet radiation, remains on track to recover and is expected to be fully restored by mid-century, the WMO report revealed.

“The Vienna Convention and its Montreal Protocol became a landmark of multilateral success. Today, the ozone layer is healing,” Guterres added.

The new report by the World Meteorological Organization highlights the importance of the stratospheric ozone layer, which shields Earth from ultraviolet radiation that can cause skin cancer, cataracts, and ecosystem damage.

Stratospheric ozone depletion was recognized as a global problem 40 years ago by the Vienna Convention.

Since then, international cooperation and frameworks for ozone research and policy have resulted in today's achievements.

"This achievement reminds us that when nations heed the warnings of science, progress is possible," Guterres said.

The Montreal Protocol on Substances That Deplete the Ozone Layer has eliminated over 99% of ozone-depleting substances once common in refrigeration, air conditioning, foams, and aerosols, putting the ozone layer on track to return to 1980s levels by mid-century.

“Every fraction of a degree matters. Every action counts,” Guterres noted.

News.Az