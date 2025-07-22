Ozzy Osbourne has died at age 76

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary frontman of heavy metal band Black Sabbath, has died at the age of 76, according to a statement released by his family, News.az reports citing Investing.

The family announced that Osbourne died "surrounded by love," though no specific cause of death was provided in their statement.

Osbourne rose to fame as the lead vocalist of Black Sabbath, a pioneering band in the heavy metal genre that formed in the late 1960s. After his time with Black Sabbath, he went on to have a successful solo career spanning several decades.

The music icon, known for his distinctive voice and larger-than-life persona, leaves behind a significant legacy in rock music history.

News.Az