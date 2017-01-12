PACE co-rapporteurs arrive in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Stefan Schennach (Austria, SOC) and Cezar Florin Preda (Romania, EPP/CD), co-rapporteurs for the monitoring of Azerbaijan by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) have arrived in Azerbaijan, PACE Baku office told APA.

In Baku, Mr Schennach and Mr Preda are due to meet with the President of the Republic, the Speaker of Parliament, the Ministers of Justice and Internal Affairs, the Head of the Presidential Administration, the President of the Supreme Court, the Prosecutor General, the Chairperson of the Bar Association as well as members of Parliament including the Azerbaijan delegation to PACE, according to

They are also due to meet representatives of civil society and of extra-parliamentary opposition parties, as well as the international community.

The visit will last till January 14.

News.Az

