Pakistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan sign deal for cross-border rail network

Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Uzbekistan signed a trilateral agreement on Thursday to develop a rail link connecting the three countries.

The proposed railway line aims to link Tashkent, Kabul and Peshawar, extending to Gwadar and Karachi ports and is expected to cost $4.8 billion, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"I congratulate the people and governments of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Uzbekistan on the signing of the Framework Agreement on the Joint Feasibility Study for the Naibabad–Kharlachi rail link under the UAP Railway Corridor," Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, who went to Kabul to sign the agreement, posted on X.

Dar also thanked the foreign ministers of Uzbekistan and Afghanistan for their support and commitment to the timely signing of the agreement. "We remained closely engaged throughout the negotiation process to finalise the details.” He hailed the UAP Railway Corridor as a major milestone in advancing regional connectivity and economic integration that would connect Central Asian countries to Pakistani seaports through Afghanistan.