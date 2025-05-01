Pakistan army stages live-fire drills

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Pakistan Army has launched out live-fire drills in view of the forces' war strategy featuring the view of modern weapons, according to the security sources.

The aim of the war drills is to give a full and crushing response to any aggression by the enemy, sources added, News.Az reports, citing Pakistani media.

With officers and soldiers displaying professional skills in full force during the exercises, the Pakistan Army has reiterated its resolve and readiness to give a befitting reply to any aggression by the enemy.

News.Az