Pakistan grants first-ever shipping license for route to Iran

In a historic move to boost regional maritime connectivity, Pakistan has granted its first-ever shipping license for a route linking the country with Iran.

Announced by Pakistan’s Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, the license was awarded to Sea Keepers, an international maritime transport company. The operator will now be able to launch shipping services between Pakistan, Iran, and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The decision followed a high-level meeting involving key ministries — maritime affairs, defense, foreign affairs, and interior — along with representatives from the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation and port authorities.

Chaudhry hailed the development as a major milestone under Pakistan’s national maritime policy, highlighting its potential to enhance economic ties, religious tourism, and regional connectivity.

The new route is expected to accommodate hundreds of thousands of passengers annually, especially pilgrims traveling to Iran and Iraq, as well as workers and tourists heading to GCC nations.

