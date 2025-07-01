Pakistan, India exchange lists of prisoners

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan and India carried out their scheduled exchange of prisoner lists, in accordance with the 2008 Agreement on Consular Access.

This agreement requires both countries to share details of prisoners held in each other’s custody twice a year, specifically on January 1 and July 1, News.Az reports, citing Pakistani media.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Pakistan handed over a list of 246 Indian or believed-to-be-Indian prisoners, including 53 civilians and 193 fishermen, to a representative of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

In parallel, India provided a list of 463 Pakistani or believed-to-be-Pakistani prisoners — comprising 382 civilians and 81 fishermen — to a diplomat from Pakistan’s High Commission in New Delhi.

Pakistan has called for the immediate release and repatriation of all Pakistani nationals who have completed their sentences and whose nationality has been verified.

Islamabad also requested special consular access for all believed-to-be-Pakistani prisoners, including those with physical or mental health conditions, to expedite the confirmation of their national status.

In its communication, Pakistan further urged India to grant consular access to all prisoners still awaiting it, and to ensure the safety, security, and welfare of all Pakistani detainees in Indian custody.

The Foreign Office reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to prioritising humanitarian matters and affirmed its continued efforts to secure the early return of all Pakistani prisoners held in Indian jails.

