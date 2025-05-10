Pakistan launches ‘Operation Bunyan ul Marsoos’ against India

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan has initiated a large-scale military operation named as "Operation Bunyan ul Marsoos" in direct response to continuous provocations by India, security sources said, News.Az reports citing Geo TV channel.

Sources told Geo News that multiple strategic targets across India are being engaged as part of the operation.

In its initial phase, a BrahMos missile storage facility located in Beas was successfully destroyed.

