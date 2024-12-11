Pakistan PM's aide highlights climate adaptation in vulnerable mountain regions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaking at an event to mark International Mountain Day, she highlighted the critical role of mountains in sustaining life and the growing risks posed by climate disruptions."Our mountains, crowned with ancient glaciers that house the most vital source of life—water—are now at risk as climate change disrupts their natural course," said Romina Alam. "The glaciers, which have long been a source of life, are receding at an alarming rate. Currently, over 10,000 glaciers in our mountain ranges have already retreated, with 2023 marking the 36th consecutive year of glacial loss rather than gain."Alam stressed that this disruption is threatening not only ecosystems but also the communities that depend on these natural resources. The Ministry of Climate Change & Environmental Coordination, she said, stands in full alignment with this year's theme for International Mountain Day, which focuses on strengthening mountain solutions for a sustainable future through innovation, adaptation, and active engagement of youth."Our mountainous regions, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan, have been severely impacted by rising global temperatures," she continued. "Climate-induced disasters, such as torrential rains, floods, and Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs), have devastated homes, infrastructure, and ecosystems. However, despite these challenges, we remain committed to accelerating climate adaptation strategies in these vulnerable areas."Romina Alam further highlighted the efforts underway to safeguard these regions, including the installation of advanced early warning systems, support for indigenous practices, and the promotion of ecosystem-based approaches. "Our commitment to protecting these natural treasures and the people who depend on them remains unwavering," she said. "Together, we strive for a sustainable and climate-resilient future for Pakistan’s mountains and their guardians."In her opening remarks, Aisha Humera Moriani, Secretary of the Ministry of Climate Change, underscored the importance of promoting eco-friendly tourism by utilizing local resources and involving local communities. She stressed that mountains are home to many vulnerable plant and animal species, and protecting these ecosystems is crucial for maintaining biodiversity and supporting the livelihoods of local communities.The event concluded with a renewed call for collective action to address the growing climate challenges facing Pakistan’s mountains and ensure a sustainable future for generations to come and attended by government officials, representatives of various international development organizations including UNDP Pakistan, EVK2cnr (Italy).

