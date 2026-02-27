Pakistan says at least 133 Afghan Taliban fighters killed in clashes – VIDEO

At least 133 Afghan Taliban fighters were killed and over 200 wounded as a result of border clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Pakistani Minister of Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar announced.

He said that by midnight, the Pakistani army destroyed 27 Afghan Taliban posts and captured nine, News.Az reports, citing Pakistani media.

Also, Pakistani troops destroyed over 80 tanks, artillery guns and armored personnel carriers.

He confirmed that strikes were delivered on Afghan military sites in Kabul, Kandahar and Paktia.

News.Az