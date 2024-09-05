Pakistani military, Taliban clash over border dispute

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armed clashes occurred between Taliban forces and the Pakistani military along the disputed border between the two countries, according to a statement from Taliban Defense Ministry spokesman Inayatullah Kharazmi.

The confrontation began when Pakistani soldiers fired on Taliban forces who were constructing a border post in Khost province, Afghanistan, News.Az reports citing foreign media. Kharazmi stated that the initial Pakistani gunfire targeted the Taliban's border forces, leading to a return of fire from the Taliban. Both light and heavy weaponry were used during the clashes, as reported by TOLOnews.The TV channel later confirmed that the fighting had ceased, with no casualties or injuries reported from either side.

News.Az