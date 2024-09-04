Palestinian Envoy calls for increased pressure on Israel to halt Gaza genocide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Palestinian Ambassador to the EU Adel Atieh said Wednesday that the EU must impose more pressure and sanctions on Israel to halt the Gaza Strip genocide, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

“Until today, the EU and its member states failed to adopt any complete measures, and this contributes to the situation where we can see that the two-state solution is increasingly problematic, and there is no serious prospect to implement the two-state solution and also to stop the war, a genocide, in Gaza,” Atieh told Anadolu.He said some countries in the bloc are openly and strongly supporting Israel and preventing an EU-wide consensus for the recognition of Palestine as a state, the introduction of more sanctions on Israel for its genocidal war in Gaza and its expansion of illegal settlements.“Too many member states are opposing the work of the International Criminal Court to release arrest warranty against (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu and those responsible for the work of genocide in Palestine. Some of the countries are opposing the mandate of the International Justice Court, which also released an advisory opinion regarding the illegality of the occupation” which has divided EU member states, he said.Atieh emphasized that the state of affairs serves Israel and allow it to continue its colonial policy, which undermines the two-state solution by reducing the space and prospect to implement it.

