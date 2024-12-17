Palestinian source confirms ceasefire deal is closer than ever

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to a senior Palestinian source, a new momentum has emerged in the ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas, with both sides reportedly closer than ever to reaching a deal, News.az reports citing foreign media .

Speaking to Middle East Eye, the Palestinian source, who is informed on the latest round of indirect talks, said that a number of factors had led to the breakthrough, mentioning the ceasefire in Lebanon as providing a blueprint for a similar ceasefire in Gaza.The backdrop to this progress is mounting pressure on Israel and its staunch ally, the United States, as criticism intensifies over the devastating war in Gaza, which claimed the lives of over 45,000 Palestinians, forced much of the population into repeated displacement, and pushed hundreds of thousands to the brink of famine.Meanwhile, the Israeli captives’ families have increased their criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the lack of progress in releasing their loved ones.The source’s remarks come amid reports from multiple Israeli media outlets suggesting that a ceasefire agreement could be finalized as early as Hanukkah Jewish holiday, which coincides with 25 December.According to the Palestinian source, Donald Trump’s decisive election victory last month has injected fresh momentum into negotiations that had previously collapsed. The renewed optimism stems from expectations that Trump will push to end overseas conflicts as part of his agenda.“Trump presents himself as a leader. When he orders, people listen. Therefore, there is a new dynamic that could allow for a ceasefire.”In a statement on Tuesday, The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has also affirmed that reaching an agreement for a ceasefire and prisoner exchange is achievable if the Israeli occupation refrains from putting new conditions and roadblocks in the deal talks.“Amid today’s serious and positive discussions in Doha, under the auspices of our Qatari and Egyptian brothers, the possibility of reaching a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement remains viable should the occupation stops imposing new terms,” the movement said.The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also faced increasing accusations of placing his fragile political survival above achieving a ceasefire and ending the war. Critics argue that Netanyahu’s ongoing war posture is a deliberate effort to delay elections, which could reignite corruption cases against him.The senior Palestinian source revealed to Middle East Eye that one of the key obstacles in the protracted negotiations has been Israel’s retreat from its earlier commitment to release over 100 high-profile Palestinian prisoners.Initially, Israel signaled readiness to approve a list of prominent figures, including leaders of resistance groups from various Palestinian factions, such as Fatah’s Marwan Barghouti. However, Israel later backtracked, insisting it alone would determine which prisoners to release.The source noted that Israel’s stance has since shifted again, though the situation remains fluid and far from resolved.Addressing media reports that Hamas had compromised on its core demands, the source denied any such concessions. Hamas continues to insist on three non-negotiable conditions: a permanent ceasefire, full withdrawal of Israeli forces, and the unconditional return of all displaced people to their homes.At the same time, the source underscored Hamas’ “realism and flexibility” regarding how these conditions might be implemented. This pragmatic approach aligns with agreements reached in July, a framework supported at the time by U.S. President Joe Biden, CIA Director Bill Burns, and mediators from Egypt and Qatar.“These demands remain firmly on the table,” the source emphasized. “The negotiations now center on finding workable mechanisms for their implementation.”On December 11, senior Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi emphasized that the movement is committed to achieving an honorable deal.“No proposal has been presented to the resistance or the movement without us thoroughly studying it and offering our perspective,” Mardawi stated. “We have even surprised mediators with our ability to engage flexibly with every suggestion.”In his press remarks, Mardawi highlighted Hamas’ openness at every stage to reach an agreement, describing this as a top priority for the movement—a national necessity to eliminate Israel’s justification for ongoing genocide, starvation, and displacement.

News.Az