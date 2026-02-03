Palestinian teen killed by Israeli fire in southern Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Palestinian teenager was killed after being shot by Israeli forces in southern Gaza.

Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis said Ahmed Abdel-Al, 19, was shot on Tuesday morning in an area outside zones currently under full Israeli military control in the south of the territory, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

He is reported to be among 529 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire since the start of the U.S.-brokered peace process on October 10, 2025, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The ministry also says 71,803 Palestinians have been killed since the war began in October 2023.

News.Az