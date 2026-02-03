Israel–Gaza war: Key developments over the past 24 hours

+ ↺ − 16 px

The war between Israel and the Gaza Strip has continued over the past 24 hours with air strikes, ground operations, rocket fire and diplomatic activity shaping events on multiple fronts, News.az reports.

While no major shift in control has been confirmed, the latest developments underscore the intensity of the conflict, the growing humanitarian crisis, and the pressure on regional and international actors to prevent further escalation.

Israeli military operations remained focused on Gaza, while Palestinian armed groups continued to fire rockets toward Israeli territory. At the same time, mediators worked behind the scenes to sustain humanitarian access and explore possibilities for limited pauses in fighting.

Military operations in Gaza

Over the past day, Israel’s military said it continued air and ground operations across several areas of Gaza. According to Israeli officials, strikes targeted what they described as command centres, weapons storage facilities and tunnels used by Palestinian armed groups, primarily Hamas.

The Israel Defense Forces said troops were operating in both northern and central parts of Gaza, supported by air strikes and artillery fire. Military statements emphasised efforts to dismantle Hamas’s military infrastructure and reduce its ability to launch attacks into Israel.

Palestinian sources in Gaza reported heavy bombardment in densely populated areas, with damage to residential buildings, roads and public facilities. Local health authorities said casualties continued to rise, though figures could not be independently verified and often change as rescue operations continue.

Rocket fire and Israeli air defences

Palestinian armed groups said they launched rockets toward southern and central Israel during the past 24 hours. Israel’s air defence systems intercepted some of the projectiles, while others reportedly landed in open areas.

Israeli authorities said air raid sirens sounded in several communities, prompting residents to seek shelter. There were no immediate reports of large-scale casualties in Israel during this period, though emergency services said they treated people for injuries related to blasts, debris and shock.

The exchange of fire reflects the continuing cycle of attack and response that has characterised the conflict since it escalated.

Ground fighting and urban warfare

Urban combat remains one of the defining features of the war. Israeli ground forces have advanced cautiously, citing the presence of booby traps, tunnels and fighters embedded within civilian areas.

Military analysts note that fighting in densely built-up areas significantly increases risks to civilians and slows military progress. Hamas and other groups are believed to use an extensive tunnel network, complicating Israeli operations and prolonging combat.

Palestinian fighters said they engaged Israeli forces with ambushes and explosive devices, though details are difficult to verify independently.

Civilian impact and casualties

Civilians in Gaza continue to bear the brunt of the conflict. Local health officials reported dozens of deaths over the past day, including women and children. Hospitals, many already damaged or overwhelmed, struggled to cope with the influx of wounded patients.

Medical staff described shortages of medicines, fuel and basic supplies. Some hospitals reported operating at reduced capacity due to power cuts and damage to infrastructure.

In Israel, authorities reiterated warnings to civilians in border areas and urged people to remain alert. While Israel’s casualties over the past 24 hours were reported to be lower than in Gaza, the psychological toll on communities facing repeated rocket alerts remains significant.

Displacement and humanitarian conditions

The humanitarian situation in Gaza remains critical. Large numbers of people have been displaced, many multiple times, as fighting shifts from one area to another. Families are sheltering in overcrowded facilities, including schools and makeshift camps.

Aid agencies said access remained limited, with humanitarian convoys facing security and logistical challenges. Although some aid has entered Gaza, organisations warn it is insufficient to meet the scale of needs.

Food insecurity, lack of clean water and inadequate sanitation are major concerns, particularly as fighting disrupts supply routes and essential services.

Israeli objectives and messaging

Israeli leaders reiterated their stated objectives of eliminating Hamas’s military and governing capabilities and preventing future attacks. Government officials said operations would continue until these goals were achieved, despite international calls for restraint.

Israeli officials also emphasised their view that Hamas bears responsibility for civilian suffering in Gaza, accusing the group of operating among civilians and using civilian infrastructure for military purposes. Hamas denies these allegations.

Public messaging in Israel has focused on national security, the safety of hostages held in Gaza, and the need to prevent future attacks.

Hamas and Palestinian perspectives

Hamas leaders said they remained committed to resisting Israeli operations and portrayed their actions as self-defence. Statements released by the group emphasised resilience and vowed continued resistance.

Other Palestinian factions echoed similar messages, framing the conflict as part of a broader struggle against occupation and blockade.

Within Gaza, however, civilians expressed exhaustion and fear, with many calling for an end to the fighting and greater international intervention to protect civilians.

Hostages and prisoners

The fate of hostages held in Gaza remains a central issue. Israeli officials said efforts to secure their release continued through intelligence operations and diplomatic channels.

Mediators from regional countries have been involved in discussions aimed at potential exchanges or temporary pauses in fighting, though no major breakthrough was announced over the past 24 hours.

Families of hostages in Israel have continued to call on the government to prioritise their loved ones’ return, sometimes expressing concern about the impact of continued military operations.

Regional reactions and tensions

Developments in the Israel–Gaza war continue to reverberate across the region. Neighbouring countries have expressed concern about spillover effects, particularly along Israel’s northern border and in the Red Sea region.

There were no confirmed major escalations involving other regional actors over the past day, but tensions remain high. Analysts warn that miscalculations could draw additional parties into the conflict.

Iran and allied groups have continued to issue statements criticising Israel and warning against further escalation, while Israel has reiterated that it will respond forcefully to any attacks from other fronts.

International diplomacy and pressure

International diplomacy remained active over the past 24 hours. Western governments reiterated support for Israel’s right to self-defence while urging measures to reduce civilian harm and expand humanitarian access.

Several countries called for pauses in fighting to allow aid delivery, while others pushed for longer-term ceasefire discussions. The United Nations and humanitarian organisations stressed the urgency of protecting civilians and ensuring access to essential services.

Diplomatic efforts are complicated by differing views on the conflict’s root causes and how to balance security concerns with humanitarian imperatives.

United States and European positions

The United States continued to play a central diplomatic role, engaging with Israeli leaders and regional partners. US officials emphasised Israel’s security while also pressing for steps to mitigate civilian suffering.

European leaders echoed similar messages, with some countries calling for an immediate humanitarian pause and others emphasising Israel’s right to defend itself.

Differences in tone among Western allies reflect broader debates about the conduct of the war and the prospects for a political resolution.

Media access and information challenges

Reporting from Gaza remains difficult due to security risks and restrictions on movement. Journalists and humanitarian workers face challenges in verifying information and reaching affected areas.

Both Israeli and Palestinian authorities have accused each other of misinformation. Independent verification of claims is often limited, particularly during intense fighting.

This information environment contributes to uncertainty and competing narratives about events on the ground.

Legal and accountability concerns

Questions about compliance with international humanitarian law continue to be raised. Human rights organisations have called for investigations into alleged violations by all parties.

Israel says it takes steps to minimise civilian harm and investigates incidents internally. Palestinian groups deny targeting civilians, though rocket fire into Israel raises legal and ethical concerns.

International legal bodies are monitoring developments, though accountability mechanisms often move slowly and face political obstacles.

Economic and social impact

The war is having profound economic and social consequences. Gaza’s economy, already weakened by years of blockade and conflict, has been further devastated. Businesses have been destroyed, and livelihoods disrupted.

In Israel, economic activity has been affected by mobilisation, security concerns and disruptions in border areas. Tourism and some sectors of industry remain under pressure.

The longer the conflict continues, the more difficult recovery will become on both sides.

Public sentiment and protests

Public sentiment remains deeply polarised. In Israel, there is broad support for military action, alongside growing concern about hostages and the war’s duration.

In Gaza and the wider Palestinian territories, anger, grief and despair dominate, with some protests reported despite the risks involved.

Globally, demonstrations have continued in support of both Palestinians and Israelis, reflecting deep divisions over the conflict.

What has changed in the past 24 hours

The past day has not brought a decisive turning point, but it has reinforced several trends: sustained Israeli military pressure in Gaza, ongoing rocket fire into Israel, worsening humanitarian conditions, and continued diplomatic efforts without a clear breakthrough.

The absence of major shifts highlights the protracted nature of the conflict and the difficulty of achieving quick resolutions.

What remains unchanged

Core issues remain unresolved. Israel maintains its objective of dismantling Hamas, while Hamas insists on continued resistance. Civilians remain caught in the middle, and humanitarian access remains insufficient.

No comprehensive ceasefire or political framework has emerged to end the fighting.

What to watch next

In the coming days, attention will focus on whether humanitarian pauses can be expanded, whether hostage negotiations yield results, and whether fighting intensifies or spreads to other fronts.

Observers will also watch international diplomacy closely, particularly efforts to balance immediate humanitarian needs with longer-term political solutions.

Conclusion

Over the past 24 hours, the Israel–Gaza war has continued with intense military activity, deepening humanitarian suffering and persistent diplomatic efforts. While the scale and speed of events fluctuate, the underlying dynamics remain deeply entrenched.

For civilians in Gaza and Israel, the immediate priority is safety. For regional and global actors, the challenge lies in preventing further escalation while addressing the humanitarian crisis and seeking a path toward a more durable peace.

As another day of war unfolds, the prospects for de-escalation remain uncertain, and the human cost continues to rise.

