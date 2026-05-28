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Three humanitarian activists have come forward with harrowing accounts of physical and sexual abuse at the hands of Israeli soldiers following the high-seas interception of a Gaza-bound aid convoy.





South Korean nationals Kim Ah-hyun and Kim Dong-hyeon, along with Korean-American Jonathan Victor Lee, detailed their experiences at a press conference in Seoul shortly after being released and deported. The trio were among hundreds of international volunteers participating in the Global Sumud Flotilla, a humanitarian mission aimed at delivering relief supplies and challenging the naval blockade of the Gaza Strip, before their vessels were boarded by Israeli forces in international waters, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

During the briefing, the activists described a environment of severe mistreatment inside the detention facilities, alleging that guards systematically used physical violence, electrical weapons, and psychological trauma against the detainees.

“The men were tortured with tasers, while the women were sexually harassed and sexually assaulted,” Kim Ah-hyun stated. “We could hear the sounds of the soldiers mocking and giving orders, and the sounds of the travelers being beaten. The screams were so long; it was suffocating.”

The group further alleged a deliberate denial of essential medical care for severely wounded captives. Kim noted that one sailor who sustained a gunshot wound to the thigh was left entirely untreated, while the shipping containers used to hold detainees were crowded with individuals suffering from untreated fractures and broken bones.

Jonathan Victor Lee added that captives were frequently forced to watch fellow volunteers being assaulted. Lee stated that he personally sustained a broken rib from severe beatings and electric shocks delivered by the soldiers.

The allegations have compounded mounting international scrutiny over the treatment of the flotilla's passengers. While Israeli prison and military spokespersons have dismissed the claims as entirely baseless, rights organizations like Amnesty International and the legal group Adalah have voiced grave concerns, noting they have documented widespread injuries—including fractured vertebrae and severe bruising—among the hundreds of deported volunteers returning to their home countries.

News.Az