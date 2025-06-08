Palestinians report 5 killed near aid sites by Israeli fire; Israel claims only warning shots were fired

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli gunfire killed at least five people and injured others as they approached two aid distribution sites in Gaza operated by a group supported by Israel and the U.S., News.Az reports citing the Washington Times.

Israel’s military said it fired warning shots at people who approached its forces.

The past two weeks have seen frequent shootings near the new hubs where thousands of Palestinians - desperate after 20 months of war - are being directed to collect food. Witnesses say nearby Israeli troops have opened fire, and more than 80 people have been killed, according to Gaza hospital officials.

In all, at least 108 bodies were brought to hospitals in Gaza over the past 48 hours, the territory’s Health Ministry said. Israel’s military said it struck dozens of militant targets throughout Gaza over the past day.

Four of the latest bodies were brought to Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis. Palestinian witnesses said Israeli forces fired on them at a roundabout around a kilometer (half-mile) from a site run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation in nearby Rafah.

Israel’s military said it fired warning shots at “suspects” who had advanced toward its forces and ignored warnings to turn away. It said the shooting occurred in an area that is considered an active combat zone at night.

Al-Awda Hospital said it received the body of a 42-year-old man and 29 people who were wounded near another GHF aid distribution point in central Gaza. The military said it fired warning shots in the area at around 6:40 a.m. but did not see any casualties.

A GHF official said there was no violence in or around its distribution sites, all three of which delivered aid on Sunday. The group closed them temporarily last week to discuss safety measures with Israel’s military and has warned people to stay on designated access routes. The official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

News.Az