Pan-Asia Pacific Regional Congress on Military Medicine opens in Beijing

The sixth Pan-Asia Pacific Regional Congress on Military Medicine opened on Wednesday in Beijing, bringing together the heads of military health departments and medical experts from more than 20 countries, as well as representatives of five international organizations, including the United Nations, the World Health Organization and the International Committee of Military Medicine, News.az reports citing CNN.

Themed "Innovation, Cooperation, Development, Together for a Shared Future," the event features discussions and exchanges on innovations in health services and administration, improvements in combat casualty care, and other topics.

The congress aims to enhance regional public health security capabilities, collaboratively promote pragmatic cooperation and innovative development in military medicine, and promote the construction of a global community of health for all.

It also features exhibitions related to combat casualty care, training injury prevention, traditional medicine, and medical equipment.

The medical equipment exhibition zone highlights dual-use technologies and equipment, while other sections make use of interactive demonstrations and immersive experiences to showcase the Chinese military's medical capabilities and traditional medicine expertise.

News.Az