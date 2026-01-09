Pandora sees slower growth due to weak US sales

+ ↺ − 16 px

Danish jewellery brand Pandora warned of slower sales growth in 2025, after U.S. shoppers spent less than expected during the holiday season.

Pandora CEO Berta de Pablos-Barbier said lower consumer traffic and weak sentiment in the U.S.—the company’s largest market—hit revenue, contributing to a revised full-year organic sales growth forecast of 6%, down from the prior 7%-8% guidance, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The company cited rising silver prices, U.S. tariffs, and currency fluctuations as additional challenges, though strong gross margins and cost discipline helped offset some headwinds. Pandora expects an operating profit of around 7.8 billion Danish crowns ($1.2 billion) with a 24% operating margin.

Shares fell nearly 6% following the announcement, ahead of the full fourth-quarter earnings release scheduled for February 5. Pandora plans to introduce new materials and designs in 2026 to attract customers.

