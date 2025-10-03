Türkiye detains alleged Mossad agent in Istanbul

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT), in cooperation with the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Istanbul Security Directorate, has detained Serkan Çiçek, accused of working for Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad, News.az reports, citing CNN.

According to intelligence obtained by authorities, Çiçek had been in contact with Faisal Rashid, a member of Israel’s Online Operations Center, and had accepted an espionage assignment targeting a Palestinian activist critical of Israel’s Middle East policies.

Investigators later determined that his real name is Muhammet Fatih Keleş, and that he had changed his name due to debts. Since 2020, he had been operating under the name “Pandora Detective Agency.”

Authorities reported that Çiçek received an observation mission from Rashid, who introduced himself as a Mossad representative, in exchange for $4,000 in cryptocurrency.

News.Az