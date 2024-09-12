Partial lunar eclipse expected next week

+ ↺ − 16 px

The second lunar eclipse of 2024 is set to be a partial eclipse on September 18.

The partial eclipse will begin at 04:41:02 Baku time (GMT+4) and end at 08:47:18, with its peak occurring at 06:44:10, News.Az reports, citing the Astrophysics Department at the Physics Faculty of Baku State University.The partial phase will run from 06:12:48 to 07:15:35, while the penumbral phase will start at 04:41:02 and conclude at 08:47:18.This partial lunar eclipse will be visible from regions where the Moon is above the horizon, including North and South America, Antarctica, Africa, Europe, Western Asia, and southwestern Russia. In Azerbaijan, observers will see the penumbral eclipse from 04:41 to 06:19 in the morning.

News.Az