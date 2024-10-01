News.az
News
Antarctica
Tag:
Antarctica
Partial solar eclipse to illuminate skies on Sept. 21
16 Sep 2025-13:47
Scientists warn of rising pollution threat in Antarctica
21 Aug 2025-14:39
US teen pilot stranded in Chilean Antarctica after charges dropped
14 Aug 2025-14:34
New Zealand crew braves harsh Antarctic conditions in 20-hour evacuation
07 Aug 2025-12:58
Iran's president fires deputy over luxury cruise in Antarctica
05 Apr 2025-17:47
DOGE cuts may lead to smaller U.S. presence in Antarctica
28 Feb 2025-22:21
Climate change causing glaciers to melt at record speed
22 Feb 2025-19:43
World’s largest iceberg moves again after months of being trapped in water vortex
15 Dec 2024-10:35
China launches first monitoring station in Antarctica
03 Dec 2024-22:14
Partial lunar eclipse expected next week
12 Sep 2024-10:45
