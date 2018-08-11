Pashinyan declares readiness for negotiations on Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia is ready for any scenario of developments, including the resumption of negotiations on the Karabakh settlement.

Oxu.Az reports referring to Sputnik-Armenia that the due statement came from Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during a conversation with journalists while commenting on a possible meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

"We all understand the necessity of some preparatory stage and preconditions for the resumption of negotiations. We have already expressed our readiness to continue the negotiation process in a constructive way within the framework of those political commitments that we assumed in the context of Armenia's national interests," he stressed.

News.Az

