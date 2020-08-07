Pashinyan of Soros Foundation (ANALYSIS)

+ ↺ − 16 px

By Ulviyya Zulfikar

The Soros Foundation has recently allocated $600,000 to Armenia to help battle the COVID-19 pandemic. It looks like a humanitarian step in itself. However, George Soros, who said in one of his interviews that he is also aiming to add wealth to his wealth, never spends money in vain. It is clear that there is a "but" in it, and Armenia is the only country in the CIS space to receive this “aid”. There are enough reasonable doubts.

In interviews, billionaire George Soros, mainly known for his anti-Russian activities, admitted to supporting the oppositionists during the Orange Revolution in Georgia and interfering in the country’s internal affairs. It is not difficult to see that a ‘similar revolution’ took place in Armenia at that time, and those linked with the Soros Foundation were appointed to different positions in Armenia by Pashinyan. According to Gazeta.ru, NGO representatives under Soros’ influence began to hold positions in the Armenian government during Pashinyan’s rule. For example –

- Armen Grigoryan, former election program coordinator of Transparency International, has been appointed head of the Armenian National Security Council

- David Sanasaryan, a former functionary of the pro-Western Heritage party, has been appointed head of Armenia’s State Control Service. Sanasaryan is known for throwing eggs at the Russian embassy.

- The brother of the chief of Armenia’s Special Investigative Service, Sasun Khachatryan, is the chairman of the Soros Foundation’s Advisory Board.

- There are reports that the appointment of the new Armenian Justice Minister Rustam Badasyan, 27, was proposed by Larisa Minasyan, executive director of the Soros Foundation – Armenia.

All facts show that Pashinyan, a loyal servant of the Soros Foundation – is bringing the Soros followers to his team.

Also, despite being puppets of the Soros Foundation and the arrest of the secretary general of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Armenia shamelessly waited for the help from this organization and intended to use it as a tool after its latest military provocations in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district along the two countries’ border. Having realized the true nature of Armenia’s intention, the CSTO refuses to intervene in this provocation.

After her country’s hypocritical behavior, Margarita Simonyan, a journalist of Armenian origin, accused Yerevan of shameless towards Moscow and ‘biting the hand that feeds it’. Although the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, gave an illogical and irrelevant answer to the journalist, a position has already been put forward, as if Simonyan had said everything about Pashinyan on behalf of Russia.

What can we expect from the puppet of George Soros, who is shameless and far from values, declares that during the war he seized the property of his Jewish compatriots – the genocide survivors – in a bid to make money? For him [Pashinyan] there would be no alliance, no values and no boundaries in shamelessness. It is enough for him to benefit something from the Soros Foundation. As they say, Pashinyan is a very typical for the Soros Foundation.

News.Az