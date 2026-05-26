Tesla stock jumps as SpaceX IPO fuels investor focus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Shares of Tesla moved slightly higher in premarket trading on Tuesday, gaining around 1% to $430.30, as investors closely monitored developments surrounding both the electric vehicle maker and SpaceX, News.Az reports, citing CoinCentral.

Broader markets also traded in positive territory, with futures tied to the S&P 500 rising 0.7% and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures climbing 0.5%.

Investor sentiment received a modest boost after Donald Trump said negotiations with Iran were “proceeding nicely.” However, oil prices surged 2.8% to around $96 per barrel after the United States struck targets in southern Iran on Monday evening.

Tesla shares have declined roughly 5% since the start of 2026, although the stock remains up about 26% over the past year. The stock opened Tuesday’s session at $426.01, with a 52-week trading range between $273.21 and $498.83.

Attention on Wall Street has intensified following the public release of SpaceX’s IPO filing last week. The offering could value the aerospace company at nearly $2 trillion, potentially making it one of the largest initial public offerings in history.

Tesla has a direct interest in the development, holding 19 million SpaceX shares. The two companies have also strengthened ties in recent years, with SpaceX purchasing services from Tesla and both firms collaborating on projects including a semiconductor fabrication facility and an AI assistant.

The growing relationship has fueled speculation about a possible merger between the two companies, though SpaceX’s IPO plans are expected to move forward regardless of whether such a deal materializes.

One concern circulating among investors is that some Tesla shareholders could sell TSLA stock to raise funds for participation in the SpaceX IPO. Such a shift in capital could create short-term pressure on Tesla shares.

The extent of that potential impact remains uncertain, however, as analysts say it will be difficult to assess until the IPO officially launches.

Among institutional investors, MSH Capital Advisors increased its Tesla holdings by 300.3% during the fourth quarter, acquiring an additional 7,812 shares to raise its total stake to 10,413 shares valued at about $4.68 million. Several smaller firms also initiated new positions during the same period. Institutional investors collectively own 66.2% of Tesla shares.

Tesla’s latest earnings report, released on April 23, showed earnings per share of $0.41, surpassing analyst expectations of $0.39 by $0.02. Revenue totaled $22.39 billion, representing year-over-year growth of 15.8%, although it fell below the $22.96 billion forecast by analysts.

The company reported a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%. Analysts currently expect Tesla to post full-year earnings per share of $1.20.

Analyst sentiment on Tesla remains divided. Barclays and Jefferies both maintain neutral ratings on the stock. Morgan Stanley has an equal weight rating with a $415 price target, while President Capital slightly raised its target price to $428 and reiterated a Buy rating. Meanwhile, Phillip Securities holds a Sell rating with a $215 target.

Across 41 analyst ratings, the overall consensus on Tesla stands at Hold, consisting of 19 Buy ratings, 17 Hold ratings, and five Sell ratings. The average price target is $395.20, which is below the stock’s current trading level.

On the insider trading front, Tesla Chief Financial Officer Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares at $450 each on May 13 under a pre-arranged trading plan. Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson also sold 26,409 shares at $378.11 on April 30. Overall insider sales over the past three months totaled approximately $32.2 million worth of stock.

News.Az