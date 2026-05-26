Volvo broadens Tesla Supercharger access in key markets

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Volvo Cars announced on Tuesday that it will expand access to Tesla Supercharger stations for its drivers across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, News.Az reports, citing Investing.com.

Beginning in the fourth quarter of this year, Volvo drivers will be able to charge their fully electric vehicles at more than 20,000 Tesla Supercharger stations throughout Europe using the company’s mobile app.

The charging network covers 29 European countries, with most stations located in Germany, France, Norway, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Italy, and Spain.

Volvo Cars also said it plans to transition selected vehicle models in Japan and South Korea to the North American Charging System (NACS) by 2029. This move will allow Volvo drivers in those markets to access Tesla’s Supercharger network.

“Alejandro Castro Pérez, Head of Energy Solutions at Volvo Cars, said Volvo drivers already have access to more than three million charging points globally through the Volvo app. He added that the inclusion of Tesla Superchargers in Europe would provide even easier access to one of the world’s most widely recognised fast-charging networks.”

At present, electric Volvo drivers can use the Volvo Cars app to access around 120,000 charging points across North America, including Tesla Superchargers, along with more than 1.2 million charging points across Europe.

News.Az