US Secretary of State Rubio arrives in Armenia - VIDEO
Screen grab
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Armenia on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Armenpress.
The Secretary of State is accompanied by his wife, Jeanette Rubio.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, together with his wife, Gohar Abajyan, welcomed them at Yerevan’s Zvartnots Airport.
The Armenian Foreign Minister and the U.S. Secretary of State are expected to hold a meeting and then sign a memorandum of understanding. Mirzoyan and Rubio will then deliver statements to the media.
By Nijat Babayev