US Secretary of State Rubio arrives in Armenia - VIDEO

US Secretary of State Rubio arrives in Armenia - VIDEO

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U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Armenia on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Armenpress.

The Secretary of State is accompanied by his wife, Jeanette Rubio.

Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, together with his wife, Gohar Abajyan, welcomed them at Yerevan’s Zvartnots Airport.

The Armenian Foreign Minister and the U.S. Secretary of State are expected to hold a meeting and then sign a memorandum of understanding. Mirzoyan and Rubio will then deliver statements to the media.

News.Az