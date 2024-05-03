‘Peace formula’ on Ukraine to succeed if West halts arms supplies — Russian diplomat

‘Peace formula’ on Ukraine to succeed if West halts arms supplies — Russian diplomat

+ ↺ − 16 px

A "peace formula" on Ukraine boils down to cutting off Western weapons supplies to the Kiev regime, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

The diplomat noted remarks by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell who asserted that without Western arms supplies Ukraine would capitulate in two weeks.

"An amazing confession! Here’s the entire ‘peace formula’ for you - the end of Western arms supplies to the Kiev regime," she wrote on her Telegram channel.

News.Az