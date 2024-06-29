Pentagon awards Lockheed Martin $4.5 bln contract for Patriot missiles

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US Army has awarded Lockheed Martin a multi-year contract worth $4.5 billion for its air defense Patriot Missiles system, the Pentagon has announced, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

The Patriot system is one of an array of sophisticated air defense units supplied by the West to help Ukraine, as it continues its defense against Russia's invasion.The contract covers 870 PAC-3 MSE missiles and associated hardware.Lockheed is manufacturing the newest version of the interceptors that arm the Patriot, known as PAC-3 MSE, which cost about $4 million each, according to Army budget documents.

News.Az