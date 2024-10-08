Pentagon confirms Israeli defense minister's trip to US postponed

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Defense Department confirmed Tuesday that Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's planned visit to the US has been postponed.

Spokesperson Sabrina Singh said Gallant had scheduled the visit for Wednesday "and that's what we were going to do," but that it was abruptly called off without a firm date for a later visit."The visit's been postponed, and we'll work with Minister Gallant's office. Should his trip be rescheduled to a later date, I'm sure the secretary would be happy to host him again at the Pentagon," she told reporters, referring to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.Singh did not offer any reasons why the visit was suddenly changed, but multiple Israeli news outlets said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is barring Gallant from flying to the US for the one-day visit until President Joe Biden calls him directly.The Jerusalem Post said Netanyahu has been waiting for the call as Israel plans a response to Iran's ballistic missile attack last week.On Monday, when Israel marked the Oct. 7, 2023, cross-border attack led by Hamas, Biden spoke by telephone with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, but did not phone Netanyahu. Biden and the White House have said a call with the prime minister would happen, but it has not yet materialized.

News.Az