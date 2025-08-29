PepsiCo to boost stake in Celsius with $585 million deal

PepsiCo to boost stake in Celsius with $585 million deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

PepsiCo is set to increase its investment in Celsius Holdings through a $585 million deal.

The move builds on PepsiCo’s initial $550 million investment in 2022, which gave the company an 8.5% stake in the fast-growing energy drink maker, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Celsius has become one of the strongest challengers in the booming energy drink market, competing with brands like Red Bull and Monster.

Neither PepsiCo nor Celsius immediately responded to Reuters’ requests for comment on the reported deal.

News.Az