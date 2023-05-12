Petkim’s exports hit $900 million in 2022: SOCAR Türkiye
12 May 2023
Last year, Petkim produced USD 3 billion worth of products and exported products in the amount of USD 900 million, said acting CEO of SOCAR Türkiye Elchin Ibadov, News.Az reports.
“Although the main goal of the company is to meet Turkey's domestic market demand, additional products are also exported,” the acting CEO added.