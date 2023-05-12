Yandex metrika counter

Petkim’s exports hit $900 million in 2022: SOCAR Türkiye

  • Economics
  • Share
Petkim’s exports hit $900 million in 2022: SOCAR Türkiye

Last year, Petkim produced USD 3 billion worth of products and exported products in the amount of USD 900 million, said acting CEO of SOCAR Türkiye Elchin Ibadov, News.Az reports.

“Although the main goal of the company is to meet Turkey's domestic market demand, additional products are also exported,” the acting CEO added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      