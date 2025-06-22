Yandex metrika counter

Pezeshkian: US must receive a response to its aggression against Iran

Pezeshkian: US must receive a response to its aggression against Iran
Pezeshkian: Iran will respond to US strikes on the country's nuclear facilities/Photo: REUTERS

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said the United States must receive a response to its aggression.

The corresponding statement by Pezeschkian during a conversation with French leader Emmanuel Macron was distributed by the press service of the Iranian president, News.Az reports.

"The US attacked us. What would you do if you were in a similar situation? Naturally, they should get a response," Pezeschkian said, commenting on his French counterpart's call for restraint.


