Philippines' Duterte agrees to run as vice president in 2022

President Rodrigo Duterte has accepted the endorsement of his political group, Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban), to run for vice president in the 2022 elections.

In a statement on Tuesday (Aug 24), PDP-Laban said Duterte accepted the nomination after being presented with “popular calls” of the PDP-Laban councils for a “transition of government that will guarantee the continuity of the administration’s programmes.”

His run will also “ensure that the country’s Covid-19 vaccination programme will be sustained in the critical stage of the pandemic.”

“President Rodrigo Roa Duterte agreed to make the sacrifice and heed the clamour of the people and accepted the endorsement of the PDP-Laban party for him to run as vice president in the 2022 national elections,” the party said.

News.Az

