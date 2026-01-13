Philippines' Mayon Volcano spews 100-meter-high lava fountain - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lava erupted from the Philippines’ most active volcano, Mayon, reaching heights of up to 100 meters early Tuesday morning in a spectacular yet potentially dangerous display.

The sporadic lava fountaining was observed at 1:39 a.m. (Jan. 13) by the Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology (Phivolcs), News.Az reports, citing Philippine media.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) shared video footage of the brief eruption on social media.

🌋Incandescent short-lived lava fountaining to approximately 100 meters height was observed at the summit crater of Mayon Volcano at 1:39 AM on 13 January 2026.



The event lasted approximately 35 seconds and was recorded by monitoring cameras from the Mayon Volcano Observatory… pic.twitter.com/4BVv2WFsTD — News.Az (@news_az) January 13, 2026

“The event lasted approximately 35 seconds and was recorded by monitoring cameras at the Mayon Volcano Observatory and the Mayon Resthouse Station,” the NDRRMC said.

Paul Karson Alanis, supervising science research specialist at the Mayon Volcano Observatory, told the Philippine Information Agency on Monday that lava flows have advanced within 200 meters of the 2,462-meter-tall volcano’s crater.

Alanis said a volcanic tremor recorded early Monday could indicate a potential magmatic eruption, meaning the rise of liquid or semi-molten rock toward the surface, as explained by the United States Geological Survey.

Despite the increasing activity, Alanis said the situation does not warrant raising the alert level to 4, which would expand the danger zone and require the evacuation of residents within 7 to 8 kilometers of the volcano.

Alert Level 3 remains in effect, signaling an increased likelihood of an explosive eruption within days or weeks.

“Let us not become complacent, even though what we’re observing from Mayon right now includes only rockfalls within the permanent danger zone, and the lava flow is limited to one or two kilometers,” Alanis said, speaking in a mix of English and Filipino.

He added that Phivolcs does not rule out the possibility of an explosive eruption at Mayon Volcano.

News.Az