Philippines parliament votes to impeach Vice-President Duterte

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Philippines' parliament has voted to impeach Vice-President Sara Duterte following accusations of corruption.

Duterte, the daughter of former president Rodrigo Duterte, has been accused of misusing millions of dollars in public funds and threatening to have President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr assassinated, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

She has denied the charges and alleged she is the victim of a political vendetta.

The shock move is widely seen as an escalation of Duterte's bitter feud with Marcos, which has kept the nation on edge for months.

A total of 215 out of 306 members of the House of Representatives voted for impeachment, well above the one-third threshold needed for the bill to pass.

The bill will now be heard by the 24-member Senate, which will convene as an impeachment court.

If found guilty, Duterte faces removal and disqualification from public office, and would be the first vice-president in Philippine history to be impeached.

She is expected to stay in office until the Senate delivers its judgment.

News.Az