Philips lowers 2026 sales growth outlook

Dutch health technology company Philips has lowered its sales growth forecast for 2026, citing ongoing economic pressures and rising costs linked to U.S. tariffs.

The company said it now expects comparable sales growth of between 3% and 4.5% for the year, down from its previous outlook of around 4.5%, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Philips also projected free cash flow of between 1.3 billion and 1.5 billion euros for 2026, indicating continued focus on financial stability and operational efficiency.

CEO Roy Jakobs previously warned that the impact of U.S. tariffs could nearly double this year, putting pressure on profit margins despite the company’s ongoing cost-cutting measures.

The updated forecast reflects broader challenges facing global manufacturers, including trade tensions and rising operational costs, as companies adjust strategies for 2026.

