US firms see Azerbaijan economy as highly attractive

Azerbaijan’s economy is seen as highly attractive for American companies, according to Khush Choksy, a senior official at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Speaking to journalists in Baku, Choksy said a large delegation of U.S. businesses visited Azerbaijan, representing sectors ranging from energy to telecommunications, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

He noted that the delegation includes more than 31 companies and over 60 representatives, covering a wide range of industries across the economy.

Choksy said meetings held in Baku have already been productive, with expectations of further positive results during the visit.

The visit reflects growing economic engagement between Azerbaijan and the United States, with business leaders exploring new partnership and investment opportunities across multiple sectors.

News.Az