Phoenix energy launches OOH campaign for Belfast City Marathon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Phoenix Energy has launched a new out-of-home (OOH) advertising campaign to celebrate its sponsorship of the Belfast City Marathon.

The campaign features eye-catching creative displays positioned across key locations in Belfast, highlighting the company’s commitment to the local community and the iconic sporting event, News.Az reports, citing Business Plus.

The campaign was developed in collaboration with ASG & Partners and Global, aiming to build excitement and engagement leading up to race day. By utilizing high-impact outdoor formats, Phoenix Energy seeks to showcase its brand while encouraging participants and supporters involved in the marathon. This initiative underscores the partnership between the energy provider and one of Northern Ireland's most significant mass-participation events.

News.Az