Pinterest shares plunge on weak forecast, growth concerns

If the premarket losses persist, the decline is expected to wipe out approximately $4.36 billion from Pinterest’s market value.

Pinterest's results are in contrast with upbeat third-quarter revenue posted by digital ad bellwethers, including Google-parent Alphabet, Meta and Reddit, which were driven by robust advertisement spending.

Platforms such as Meta's Instagram and Facebook, and TikTok have become the preferred choice for global retailers heading into the holiday season due to their sprawling user bases and integrated advanced AI tools.

CFO Julia Donnelly flagged softer ad spends in the United States and Canada, the company's most lucrative market, in the third quarter as "larger U.S. retailers navigate tariff-related margin pressure in the current environment."