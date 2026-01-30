Playoff draw sets road to Champions League last 16

+ ↺ − 16 px

The draw for the Champions League knockout round play-offs has produced a series of high-profile matchups, with several European giants facing tough tests for a place in the round of 16.

Real Madrid will once again be pitted against José Mourinho and Benfica in a two-legged playoff next month, News.Az reports.

A dramatic 4–2 defeat to the Portuguese side on the final day of the league phase, combined with a 95th-minute winner for Sporting CP, saw Álvaro Arbeloa’s side slip into the play-offs. Friday’s draw now gives Madrid an immediate chance at redemption.

Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain have endured a difficult title defense so far and must overcome domestic rivals Monaco if they are to reach the last 16.

Elsewhere, Newcastle United face a long journey to Azerbaijan to take on Qarabağ, while last season’s finalists Inter have been drawn against Norway’s Bodø/Glimt.

Serie A giants Juventus will travel to face Galatasaray, while Atlético Madrid have been paired with Club Brugge. German sides Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen will face Atalanta and Olympiacos respectively.

Full 2025–26 Champions League Knockout Play-off Draw:

Borussia Dortmund vs. Atalanta

Olympiacos vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Galatasaray vs. Juventus

Club Brugge vs. Atlético Madrid

Monaco vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Qarabağ vs. Newcastle United

Benfica vs. Real Madrid

Bodø/Glimt vs. Inter

News.Az