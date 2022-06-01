Poland intends to become economic hub for Ukraine – PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Poland is intending to become an economic hub for Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said.

He made the remarks on Wednesday while speaking during the opening of a new temporary housing center for internally displaced persons in Borodianka, Kyiv region, News.Az reports citing Ukrainian media.

The premier noted that the EU asked Poland to help transport agricultural products from Ukraine abroad.

“Poland was asked about this, and I said what our conditions are. We are receiving funds from the EU to increase capacity and improve infrastructure that will allow us to export grain and goods from Ukraine to the Middle East, Africa and other countries,” Morawiecki added.

News.Az